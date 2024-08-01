Q2 2024 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

John Kristoff - Exlservice Holdings Inc - VP of Investor Relations



We hope you've had an opportunity to review the second quarter earnings release we issued this morning. We also have posted an earnings release slide deck and investor fact sheet in the Investor Relations section of our website.



As a reminder, some of the matters we'll discuss this morning are forward looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are