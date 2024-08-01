Q2 2024 Corteva Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. And welcome to Corteva's second quarter and first half 2024 earnings conference call. Our prepared remarks today will be led by Chuck Magro, Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Tim Glenn, Executive Vice President, Seed Business Unit; and Robert King, Executive Vice President, Crop Protection Business Unit, will join the Q&A session.



