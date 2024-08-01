Q2 2024 Hub Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Hub Group second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Phil Yeager, Hub's President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman; Brian Alexander, Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin Beth, Chief Financial Officer, are joining the call. (Operator Instructions)



Any forward-looking statements made during the course of the call or contained in the release represent the company's best good-faith judgment as to what may happen in the future. Statements that are forward looking can be identified by the use of words such as belief, expect, anticipate and project and variations of these words. Please review the cautionary statements in the release. In addition, you should refer to the disclosures in the company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Phil Yeager. You may now begin.



Phillip Yeager - Hub Group Inc -