Half Year 2024 Aena SME SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Carlos Gallego - Aena SME SA - Head of IR



Good afternoon everybody, and welcome to our first half 2024 results presentation. This is Carlos Gallego speaking, Head of IR. It's a real pleasure being with all of you today. Our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Maurici Lucena will host the call together with Ignacio CastejÃ³n, CFO and myself.



We are going to cover some of the main topics explained in this results presentation that is already available on our website and on the CNMV website, and we will finish with a Q&A session.



Without any further ado, I give the floor to Maurici Lucena. Thank you.



Maurici Lucena Betriu - Aena SME SA - Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Carlos. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us to go through our first half 2024 results presentation. As usual, I will start commenting the highlights of the financial results, and then I will give the floor to Ignacio CastejÃ³n, our CFO and at the end as Carlos Gallego mentioned there will be a Q&A