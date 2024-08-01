Q2 2024 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Christian Stohr - Hugo Boss AG - Senior Vice President Investor Relations



Hosting our conference call today is Yves Mueller, CFO and COO of HUGO BOSS.



Now before I hand over to Yves, and I'd like to remind you that all revenue related growth rates will be discussed on a currency adjusted basis unless otherwise specified. Also and just like in the past, I would like to ask you to limit your questions during the Q&A session to a maximum of two.



And with that, let's get started and over to you Yves.



Yves Mueller - Hugo Boss AG - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Director of Labor Relations, Member of the Managing Board



Thank you, Christian, and a warm welcome for Metzingen, ladies and gentlemen. We are delighted that you are taking part in our conference call today. Over the next 30 minutes, I will present a detailed overview of our second quarter and half year performance, focusing on the most recent operational and