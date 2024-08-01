Aug 01, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 01, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Minoru Kida
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer
* Akihiro Tsujimura
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp - Executive Vice President, Executive Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Ryoichi Watanabe
Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst
* Hidemitsu Umebayashi
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. - Analyst
* Akira Morimoto
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. - Analyst
* Mikiya Yamada
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst
* Shunta Omura
UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd. - Analyst
* Atsushi Ikeda
Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd. - Analyst
* Editor
=====================
Operator
Thank you very much for participating despite your busy schedule for Mitsubishi Chemicals, first quarter fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 earnings call. So today, we have the
Q1 2025 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...