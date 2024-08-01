Aug 01, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 01, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Minoru Kida

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer

* Akihiro Tsujimura

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp - Executive Vice President, Executive Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Ryoichi Watanabe

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Hidemitsu Umebayashi

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. - Analyst

* Akira Morimoto

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. - Analyst

* Mikiya Yamada

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Shunta Omura

UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Atsushi Ikeda

Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Editor



=====================

Operator



Thank you very much for participating despite your busy schedule for Mitsubishi Chemicals, first quarter fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 earnings call. So today, we have the