Q2 2024 Aflac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Aflac Incorporated second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to David Young, Vice President of Investor and Rating Agency Relations. Please go ahead.



David Young Aflac Inc-IR



Good morning, and welcome. Thank you for joining us for Aflac Incorporated second quarter earnings call. While I have your attention I also want you to mark your calendars to join us for our Financial Analyst Briefing at the New York Stock Exchange on December 3.



Now this morning, Dan Amos, Chairman, CEO and President of Aflac Incorporated will provide an overview of our results and operations in Japan and the United States. Then, Max Broden, Executive Vice-President and CFO of Aflac Incorporated will provide an update on our financial results and current capital and liquidity.



These topics are also addressed in the materials we posted with our earnings release and