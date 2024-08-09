UFP Technologies (UFPT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.75 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $110.2 Million

Q2 Performance Highlights Robust Growth in Medical Market

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $13.6 million, up from $11.9 million in Q2 2023, reflecting a 14% increase.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.75 per diluted share, compared to $1.55 per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $110.2 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $106.97 million and up from $100.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 30.0% from 29.6% in Q2 2023, driven by improved manufacturing efficiency and contained fixed overhead costs.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased 13.0% to $13.9 million, representing 12.6% of sales, up from 12.3% in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: Increased to $18.0 million from $17.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Acquisitions: Completed three acquisitions expected to add an estimated $90 million in revenue and $20 million in EBITDA.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, reported impressive results that surpassed analyst expectations.

Company Overview

UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT, Financial) is a key player in the medical device supply chain, providing specialized foams, films, and plastics for various medical applications. The company’s products are integral to medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Q2 Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT, Financial) reported net income of $13.6 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, compared to $11.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2023. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $1.53 per share. Sales for the quarter reached $110.2 million, up from $100.0 million in Q2 2023, surpassing the estimated revenue of $106.97 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $110.2 million $100.0 million
Net Income $13.6 million $11.9 million
EPS (Diluted) $1.75 $1.55
Gross Margin 30.0% 29.6%

Performance Analysis

UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT, Financial) demonstrated robust growth in the medical market, with sales increasing by 10.8% to $95.4 million. Non-medical sales also saw a rise of 6.3% to $14.8 million. The company's gross margin improved to 30.0%, up from 29.6% in the same quarter of the previous year, driven by enhanced manufacturing efficiency and controlled overhead costs.

Strategic Acquisitions

During the quarter, UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT, Financial) completed three strategic acquisitions: Marble Medical, AJR Enterprises, and Welch Fluorocarbon. These acquisitions are expected to add approximately $90 million in revenue and $20 million in EBITDA. The acquisitions bring expertise in high-speed die cutting, medical adhesives, patient-handling, and thin film molding for implantable medical devices.

“Each of these acquisitions is expected to bring important synergies and make us more valuable to our customers,” said R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman & CEO.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT, Financial) reported net income of $26.2 million, or $3.38 per diluted share, compared to $21.6 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Sales for the period increased to $215.2 million from $197.8 million in the previous year.

Conclusion

UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT, Financial) has shown significant growth and resilience in the medical market, with strong financial performance and strategic acquisitions positioning the company for future success. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and its strategic initiatives underscore its robust market position and potential for continued growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from UFP Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.