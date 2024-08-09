Velocity Financial Inc (VEL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.42 Beats Estimates, Revenue Meets at $51.10 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Increased Loan Production and Market Share Growth

Summary
  • Net Income: $14.7 million, a 21% increase from $12.2 million in 2Q23.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.42, up 16% from $0.36 in 2Q23.
  • Revenue: $51.10 million, meeting analyst estimates.
  • Core Net Income: $15.9 million, a 23% rise from $12.9 million in 2Q23.
  • Total Loan Portfolio: $4.48 billion, a 20% increase from $3.72 billion in 2Q23.
  • Net Interest Margin - Portfolio: 3.54%, up from 3.24% in 2Q23.
  • Weighted Average Loan to Value: 67.4%, slightly down from 68.2% in 2Q23.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Velocity Financial Inc (NYSE: VEL) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance. Velocity Financial Inc is a United States-based real estate finance company that originates and manages investor loans secured by residential rental and small commercial properties. The company earns revenue in the form of interest income and operates in New York, California, Florida, New Jersey, and other states.

Performance and Challenges

Velocity Financial Inc reported net income of $14.7 million and core net income of $15.9 million for Q2 2024, compared to $12.2 million and $12.9 million respectively for Q2 2023. The earnings per diluted share were $0.42, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.39. Revenue for the quarter stood at $51.10 million, meeting the analyst estimate.

Despite the positive results, the company faces challenges such as maintaining high loan production volumes and managing investor demand for asset-backed securities. These challenges are critical as they directly impact the company's ability to sustain its growth trajectory and profitability.

Financial Achievements

Velocity Financial Inc's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. The company expanded its loan production team, resulting in higher production volumes and increased market share, particularly in its traditional commercial product. The issuance of $490.8 million in new asset-backed securities during the quarter also highlights strong investor demand.

Chris Farrar, President and CEO, commented,

Velocity continued to build on its strong momentum in the second quarter, delivering continued production volume and earnings growth."

Key Financial Metrics

Below are some key performance indicators from the earnings report:

Metric 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 $ Variance % Variance
Pretax income $19,873 $16,824 $3,049 18%
Net income $14,711 $12,183 $2,527 21%
Diluted earnings per share $0.42 $0.36 $0.06 16%
Core Pretax income $21,507 $17,811 $3,696 21%
Core net income $15,918 $12,928 $2,990 23%
Core diluted earnings per share $0.45 $0.38 $0.07 18%
Pretax return on equity 16.95% 16.81% n.a. 1%
Core pretax return on equity 18.34% 17.79% n.a. 3%
Net interest margin - portfolio 3.54% 3.24% n.a. 9%
Net interest margin - total company 2.98% 2.78% n.a. 7%
Average common equity $469,071 $400,441 $68,630 17%

Loan Portfolio Metrics

The total loan portfolio increased by 20% year-over-year, reaching $4.48 billion in Q2 2024. The weighted average loan-to-value ratio was 67.4%, and the weighted average coupon was 9.25%, up from 8.40% in Q2 2023. These metrics are crucial as they indicate the company's ability to manage risk and generate higher returns on its loan portfolio.

Analysis

Velocity Financial Inc's strong performance in Q2 2024, driven by increased loan production and market share growth, positions the company well for future success. The company's ability to maintain higher loan coupons while increasing production volume has resulted in stable net interest margin growth and solid net fair market value gains. However, the company must continue to navigate challenges such as maintaining high production volumes and managing investor demand for asset-backed securities to sustain its growth trajectory.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Velocity Financial Inc for further details.

