Aug 01, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

JÃ©rÃ´me Grivet - Credit Agricole SA - Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee



Good afternoon or should I say, hello. It's more simple considering the time at which we are talking. Hello, everyone. Happy to present these results for the second quarter and for the first half of 2024 for Credit Agricole SA. Just to put it in a nutshell, and we are going to start directly on page 4.



We are posting indeed for the quarter and for the first half of the year, very good results. For the first half, you see the figure here of EUR3.7 billion of net profit and EUR1.8 billion for the quarter, which is apparently down 10% as compared to Q2 '23. But and of course, we'll dig a little bit into these numbers later on.



But if you restate the basis for 2023 from exceptional elements and if you read across the numbers of 2024 which includes some -- also exceptional elements. All in all, it's the stability of the net profit at Credit Agricole SA for the quarter at the high level of EUR1.8 billion. Therefore, we -- as we did already in the last