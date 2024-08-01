Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the IAS Q2 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jonathan Shafer, SVP, Investor Relations with IAS. Please go ahead.



Jonathan Schaffer - Integral Ad Science Holding Corp - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the IAS 2024 second quarter financial results conference call. I'm joined today by Lisa Utzschneider, CEO; and Tania Secor, CFO.



Before we begin, please note that today's call and prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements. We refer you to the company's filings with the SEC posted on our Investor Relations site at investors.integralads.com. for more details about important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.



We will also refer to non-GAAP measures on today's call. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly