On August 1, 2024, Linda Filler, Director at Danaher Corp (DHR, Financial), executed a sale of 3,928 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,149.393 shares of Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its portfolio of businesses spans the fields of environmental and applied solutions, life sciences, and diagnostics, driving innovation in sectors crucial for societal and economic development.

Over the past year, Linda Filler has sold a total of 3,928 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale continues a trend observed in the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Danaher Corp were trading at $279.5 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $199.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 49.16, which is above both the industry median of 31.35 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $202.69, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38. This suggests that Danaher Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current market valuation against its intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.