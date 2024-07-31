On July 31, 2024, Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody's Analytics, sold 1,147 shares of Moody's Corporation (MCO, Financial). The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,715.49 shares of the company.

Moody's Corporation is a global integrated risk assessment firm that provides analytical solutions and financial intelligence for businesses and investors. The company operates through two main segments: Moody's Investors Service, which offers credit ratings and research; and Moody's Analytics, which provides tools, solutions, and insights for risk management.

Over the past year, Stephen Tulenko has sold a total of 7,125 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Moody's Corporation were trading at $457.99 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $83.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 45.47, significantly above both the industry median of 18.45 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $396.23, indicating that with a current price of $457.99, Moody's Corporation is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.