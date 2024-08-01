On August 1, 2024, Director Emily Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of PJT Partners Inc (PJT, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,404 shares of the company.

PJT Partners Inc is a global advisory-focused investment bank. The firm offers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and fund placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Over the past year, Emily Rafferty has engaged in several transactions involving PJT shares, selling a total of 1,696 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at PJT Partners Inc, where insider activity has included 5 sales and no purchases.

Shares of PJT Partners Inc were priced at $130.79 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.01, which is above both the industry median of 18.45 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $91.11, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.44, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director Emily Rafferty provides an insight into the recent insider transactions at PJT Partners Inc, reflecting a broader trend of insider sales over the past year.

