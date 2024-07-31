On July 31, 2024, Julia Steyn, a Director at Garrett Motion Inc (GTX, Financial), executed a sale of 14,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 53,781 shares of Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle manufacturers. The company's products are engineered to improve vehicle performance and efficiency.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Garrett Motion Inc shows a total of 20 insider sales and no insider buys. This recent sale by Julia Steyn is part of a broader trend where insiders at Garrett Motion Inc have been selling shares more than buying.

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc were priced at $8.77 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.814 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 6.86, which is lower than both the industry median of 15.48 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Garrett Motion Inc is $2.76 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.18.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it reflects insider sentiment and may influence market perceptions of the company's valuation and future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.