Q2 2024 MGIC Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Dianna Higgins - MGIC Investment Corp - Head, Investor Relations



Thank you, Andrew. Good morning. Welcome, everyone. Thank you for your interest in MGIC. Joining me on the call to discuss our results for the second quarter are Tim Mattke, Chief Executive Officer and Nathan Colson, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer.



Our press release, which contains MGICâs second quarter financial results was issued yesterday and is available on our website at mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom, includes additional information about our quarterly results that we will refer to during the call today. It also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.



In addition, we posted on our website