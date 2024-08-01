Half Year 2024 Telecom Italia SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. And welcome to TIM's first-half 2024 preliminary results conference call. Paolo Lesbo, Head of Investor Relations will introduce the event.



Paolo Lesbo - Telecom Italia SpA - Head of Investor Relations



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to TIM preliminary first half 2024 results presentation. I am here with the CEO, Pietro Labriola, the CFO, Adrian Calaza, and the rest of the management team. Today we open the presentation with the highlights of the first half and we explore (inaudible) the following three sections. The first one explains the implication of network closing. The second reviews TIM ServCo financial and operating results based on preliminary like-for-like estimates, i.e. considering the new perimeter and the relationship between TIM and NetCo, regulated by the master service agreement. The third section outlines TIM new capital structure. A Q&A session will follow.



Pointing out our safe board disclaimer on page 2 and 3, let me hand over to Pietro. Pietro, the floor is yours.



