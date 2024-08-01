Q2 2024 FMC Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Curt Brooks - FMC Corp - Director of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to FMC Corporation's second quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Pierre Brondeau, Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Sandifer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Ronaldo Pereira, our President. Following our prepared remarks, we will take questions.



Our earnings release and today's slide presentation are available on our website and a prepared remarks from today's discussion will be made available after the call. Let me remind you that today's presentation and discussion will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors including, but not limited to those factors