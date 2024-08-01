Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the second quarter 2024 earnings call for FMC Corporation. This event is being recorded (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Curt Brooks, Director of Investor Relations for FMC Corporation. Please go ahead.
Curt Brooks - FMC Corp - Director of Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to FMC Corporation's second quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Pierre Brondeau, Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Sandifer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Ronaldo Pereira, our President. Following our prepared remarks, we will take questions.
Our earnings release and today's slide presentation are available on our website and a prepared remarks from today's discussion will be made available after the call. Let me remind you that today's presentation and discussion will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors including, but not limited to those factors
Q2 2024 FMC Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...