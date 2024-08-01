Revenue: Increased by 2% in Q2 2024.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

FMC Corp (FMC, Financial) delivered a solid Q2 with a 2% revenue increase and 14% volume growth.

The company expects continued growth in Q3 and Q4, driven by demand recovery in the Americas.

FMC Corp (FMC) has a strong diamides portfolio and a robust technology pipeline.

The restructuring program is yielding significant cost benefits, with expected savings of $75 million to $100 million in 2024.

The sale of the Global Specialty Solutions business for $350 million is expected to be completed by year-end, contributing to cash flow.

Negative Points

Full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance have been reduced due to slower-than-expected demand recovery.

Q3 EBITDA margin is expected to be impacted by a $40 million COGS headwind due to unabsorbed fixed costs.

Asia sales were down 28%, largely driven by volume declines in India, with channel inventory issues expected to persist until 2025.

Sales in EMEA were down 3%, with some regions still facing challenges despite overall growth in branded diamides and fungicides.

The company faces competitive pressure and strategic pricing challenges, leading to a 10% price decline in Q2.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected cadence between the third and fourth quarters, given the current market uncertainties?

A: Pierre Brondeau, Chairman and CEO: The sequence is important, and Q4 is a critical quarter. We have improved visibility in Latin America, North America, and EMEA. For example, in Brazil, we have about a third of the orders needed for the second half already in hand. North America has good short-term visibility due to fewer, larger customers. Asia, particularly India, has less visibility due to channel issues. We expect Q3 pricing to remain flat compared to Q2. Importantly, 60% of our second-half growth is driven by new product introductions.

Q: Can you elaborate on the cost headwinds in Q3 and whether they will turn into tailwinds in Q4 or next year?

A: Andrew Sandifer, CFO: The big issue in Q3 is the flow-through of unabsorbed fixed costs from downtime taken last year. This is the last significant impact of these costs. In Q4, we still have some of these costs but to a lesser extent. Overall, Q4 will see a modest tailwind from restructuring benefits and a lack of significant COGS headwinds.

Q: How does foreign exchange impact the back half of the year, particularly on revenue and EBITDA?

A: Andrew Sandifer, CFO: In Q3, FX is a minor headwind to both revenue and EBITDA. In Q4, while FX is a headwind to revenue, it is a minor tailwind to EBITDA due to benefits in SG&A from currency changes, particularly the Brazilian real.

Q: What changes have been made in personnel or strategy to improve execution and forecasting?

A: Pierre Brondeau, Chairman and CEO: No major personnel changes are planned. We are focusing on improving forecasting processes, selling processes, and execution. We are also looking to be more aggressive in our global and regional marketing strategy for diamides and accelerating new product inventions. Additionally, we are strategically using attrition to lower operational costs.

Q: Can you provide more context on the current order book in Brazil and SG&A expectations?

A: Pierre Brondeau, Chairman and CEO: We have about 30-35% of orders in hand for Brazil, compared to zero last year. In periods of high demand, 45-50% would be normal. Regarding SG&A, we are targeting significant cost savings, with a large part coming from SG&A. We aim to reach $150 million in run-rate savings by the end of 2025.

Q: What are your thoughts on the current industry cycle and when can we expect an inflection point in pricing?

A: Pierre Brondeau, Chairman and CEO: We believe we reached the bottom in Q2 2024. We expect more normal business activities and channel conditions by Q1 2025 for LatAm, Europe, and North America. For Asia, particularly India, normalization may take until well into 2025. By the end of 2025, we expect to be over the downturn.

Q: Why the strategic shift to lower prices for less differentiated products, and how will this impact margins?

A: Pierre Brondeau, Chairman and CEO: We kept prices high during periods of low demand and raw material inflation. Now that costs have stabilized, we are repositioning prices to regain market share. This is not a change in strategy but a necessary adjustment. We do not plan to continue lowering prices in Q3 or Q4 and will maintain focus on margins.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of promotional activities in India and the risk of overstocking?

A: Pierre Brondeau, Chairman and CEO: The onetime incentives were given to help customers move high-cost products through the channel. This was a strategic move to clean up the channel and is not expected to lead to overstocking. Prices are now where they should be, and we do not see a risk of channel stuffing.

