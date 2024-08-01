Q2 2024 ITT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Mark Macaluso - ITT Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations and Global Communications



Thank you, Amy, and good morning. Joining me this morning from Stamford are Luca Savi, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Emmanuel Caprais, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call will provide these financial results for the three-month period ending June 29, 2024, which we announced this morning.



Before we begin, please refer to slide 2 of today's presentation where we note that today's comments include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to several risks and uncertainties, including those described in our 2023 annual report on