On August 2, 2024, Lisa Kim, Executive Vice President of East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,891 shares of East West Bancorp Inc.

East West Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank, providing a range of financial services. The bank serves consumers and businesses in the United States and Greater China and is involved in various banking sectors, including retail and commercial banking operations.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at East West Bancorp Inc shows a total of 11 insider sells and no insider buys. This latest sale by Lisa Kim aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company.

On the day of the sale, shares of East West Bancorp Inc were priced at $78.68. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $11.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.19, which is slightly below the industry median of 10.37 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, East West Bancorp Inc has a GF Value of $83.56. With the current price of $78.68, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

