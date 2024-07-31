Director James Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT)

On July 31, 2024, Director James Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) at a price of $503.54 per share, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 589,218 shares of the company.

Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, James Smith has sold a total of 115,968 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 46 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) were trading at $503.54, giving the company a market cap of approximately $36.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 45.65, which is above both the industry median of 26.8 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) is estimated at $411.07 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by Director James Smith continues the trend of insider sells at Gartner Inc, reflecting ongoing transactions that could be of interest to current and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.