Insider Sale at ON Semiconductor Corp (ON): Group President, PSG Simon Keeton Sells 30,939 Shares

50 minutes ago
Group President, PSG Simon Keeton of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial) executed a sale of 30,939 shares of the company on July 31, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial) is a provider of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy-efficient power and signal management, logic, standard and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,939 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction forms part of a broader pattern observed over the last year at ON Semiconductor Corp, where there have been no insider buys but five insider sells.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp were priced at $77.94. This valuation brings the company's market cap to approximately $29.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.48, which is lower than the industry median of 30.375 and also below the historical median for the company.

The stock's current price relative to the GF Value of $69.85 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics such as the price-to-free cash flow, price-sales ratio, and price-book ratio, all of which are components of the GF Value calculation.

