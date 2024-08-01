Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

ITT Inc (ITT, Financial) achieved a 12% adjusted EPS growth, reaching a new quarterly EPS record of $1.49.

The company delivered a 100-basis point margin expansion to 18%, with significant contributions from Motion Technologies and CCT.

ITT Inc (ITT) secured several significant commercial awards in Friction, KONI, industrial connectors, and Svanehøj, expanding their backlog and solidifying long-term growth.

The acquisition of kSARIA is expected to enhance ITT Inc (ITT)'s exposure to defense interconnect products and provide commercial synergies with ITT Cannon.

ITT Inc (ITT) maintained its full-year guidance despite the Wolverine divestiture, showcasing resilience and strong performance in the first half of the year.

Negative Points

There is a slight slowdown in commercial original equipment demand from Boeing, which could impact future revenue.

The divestiture of Wolverine is expected to result in a loss of roughly $0.15 of income for the second half of the year.

The aerospace supply chain remains challenging with volatile order patterns, despite some improvements.

The market for automotive production in Europe is declining, which could affect ITT Inc (ITT)'s performance in that region.

The company faces risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, as noted in their forward-looking statements.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How does the kSARIA acquisition fit with ITT's existing A&D interconnection business, and what are the financial impacts?

A: Luca Savi, CEO, explained that kSARIA aligns with growing trends in fiber cable applications for defense prime contractors. The acquisition complements ITT Cannon's products and offers significant synergies. Emmanuel Caprais, CFO, added that kSARIA has grown 27% annually since 2017, with expected 2024 revenue around $190 million and EBITDA of 18%. The Wolverine divestiture impacts EPS by $0.15 for the second half, but ITT maintains its full-year guidance.

Q: Can you discuss the growth momentum in MT and Friction, especially given the broader auto market trends?

A: Luca Savi, CEO, noted that despite a slight decline in the overall market, ITT's Friction business continues to outperform, particularly in Europe and China. The company expects to maintain this outperformance, driven by new platform awards and strong execution.

Q: What is the rationale behind the kSARIA acquisition, and why was ITT chosen as the buyer?

A: Luca Savi, CEO, highlighted the strategic fit of kSARIA with ITT's portfolio, emphasizing the complementarity between kSARIA's fiber cabling and ITT Cannon's connectors. The established relationship and mutual benefits of combining the businesses facilitated the acquisition at an attractive price.

Q: What are the expectations for the Boeing contract renegotiation, and when will new economics be reflected?

A: Emmanuel Caprais, CFO, stated that negotiations with Boeing are ongoing, with an expected conclusion in Q1 2025. The new contract will reflect updated pricing, which has not been adjusted since 2017, and the impact will be seen after the negotiations are finalized.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strong performance in industrial connectors and the potential for further M&A?

A: Emmanuel Caprais, CFO, attributed the growth in industrial connectors to strong performance in aerospace, defense, general industrial, and medical sectors. ITT continues to focus on delivering differentiated products and maintaining strong customer relationships. Regarding M&A, ITT has the capacity for further acquisitions and will continue to execute its strategy without overextending.

Q: What is the revenue base for Wolverine, and are there any other potential divestitures?

A: Emmanuel Caprais, CFO, stated that Wolverine's annual revenue is around $160 million. Luca Savi, CEO, added that there are no other large divestitures imminent, as the focus remains on reshaping the portfolio towards higher growth and higher-margin businesses.

Q: What are the growth expectations for kSARIA, and where do you see revenue synergies?

A: Emmanuel Caprais, CFO, expects kSARIA to grow in the high single digits over the next three to four years. Luca Savi, CEO, identified opportunities for ITT Cannon to integrate more connectors into kSARIA's systems and to address new market opportunities together.

Q: Can you discuss the elevated incremental margins in MT and the outlook for the second half and 2025?

A: Emmanuel Caprais, CFO, explained that the high incremental margins are driven by productivity improvements, price recovery, and volume growth. While the full-year incremental margin for MT is expected to be above 50%, it may be slightly lower in the second half. The focus remains on driving productivity and margin expansion.

Q: What is the current factory utilization for Svanehøj, and are there any capacity constraints?

A: Luca Savi, CEO, stated that Svanehøj's main sites in Denmark and Singapore are operating at 1 to 1.5 shifts, with no need for significant additional investment to support future growth.

Q: How does the portfolio shift towards longer-cycle businesses impact ITT's strategy?

A: Luca Savi, CEO, emphasized that the shift towards longer-cycle, higher-growth, and higher-margin businesses aligns with ITT's strategy. The company values the visibility and stability provided by long-term contracts in sectors like rail and aerospace, which support sustained outperformance.

