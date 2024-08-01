On August 1, 2024, Allan Thygesen, President and CEO of DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial), sold 7,725 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 109,918 shares of DocuSign Inc.

DocuSign Inc provides electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The platform helps users to complete approvals, agreements, and transactions faster by building end-to-end processes. It is an integral part of the legal, sales, HR, and financial systems management processes in many industries.

Over the past year, Allan Thygesen has sold a total of 154,600 shares of DocuSign Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within the company, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of DocuSign Inc were trading at $54.89 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $10.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 103.10, which is above the industry median of 26.8.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of DocuSign Inc is estimated at $63.35 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Allan Thygesen might be of interest to investors tracking insider activities as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

