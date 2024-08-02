Aug 02, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Graham Baker

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd - Group Finance Director, Executive Director



Graham Baker - Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd - Group Finance Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Jardine Matheson 2024 interim results webcast. It's great to have you with us today.



I'm Graham Baker, Group Finance Director. (Event Instructions)



Four items on today's agenda: an update on Jardine group strategic priorities, reviews of the financial performance of both the group and our key portfolio companies, and finally, the outlook for the full year, followed by Q&A.



Before I talk about significant developments, I want to first remind you of our overall business approach. We start with a well-diversified portfolio of businesses across Southeast Asia and China in a range of different sectors to deliver resilience and value across the cycle. We're disciplined in our capital allocation,