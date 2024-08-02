Half Year 2024 Erste Group Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the second quarter 2024 results conference call of Erste Group. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Thomas Sommerauer, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Thomas Sommerauer - Erste Group Bank AG - Head of Group Investor Relations



Thank you, Laura, for the kind introduction, and also welcome from my side to everybody who is listening into our quarterly conference call. Today's call will be hosted by Peter Bosek, our Chief Executive Officer; Stefan Dorfler, our Chief Financial Officer; and Alexandra Habeler-Drabek, our Chief Risk Officer. They will lead you through a brief presentation highlighting the performance of the past quarter and also of the first half of 2024, after which time, we will be ready to take your questions.



Before handing over to Peter, the usual pointing to the disclaimer on page 2 as management will make a number of forward-looking statements. And with this, Peter, take it away,