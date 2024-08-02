Half Year 2024 Intertek Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Andre Lacroix - Intertek Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning to you all, and thanks for joining us. On our call here with me are, Colm Deasy, our CFO; and Denis Moreau, our VP of Investor Relations. I would like to start our call today recognizing all of my colleagues at Intertek for having delivered a strong performance in the first half of the year with double digit growth in operating profit, EPS, and free cash flow.



Here are the key takeaways from our call today, we've delivered broad-based like-for-like revenue growth of 6.1% at constant currency. We saw a very strong margin performance with the year-on-year improvement of 110 bps at constant currency that resulted in double digit EPS growth of 17.5% at constant currency.



