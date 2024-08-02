Aug 02, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Mettler-Toledo second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.



I'd now like to welcome Adam Uhlman, Head of Investor Relations, to begin the conference. Adam, over to you.



Adam Uhlman - Mettler-Toledo International Inc - Investor Relations



Thanks, Paul, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. On the call with me today is Patrick Kaltenbach, our Chief Executive Officer; and Shawn Vadala, our Chief Financial Officer.



Let me cover some administrative matters. This call is being webcast and is available for replay on our website at mt.com. A copy of the press release and the presentation that we will refer to today is also available on our website. This call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Securities Act of 1933 and the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual