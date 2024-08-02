Half Year 2024 Galapagos NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Sofie Van Gijsel - Galapagos NV - Head of Investor Relations



Welcome all to the audio webcast of Galapagos as H1 2024 results I'm Sofie Van Gijsel, Investor Relations, representing the reporting team at Galapagos. This recorded webcast is accessible via the Galapagos website homepage and will be available for downloads and replay later on today.



I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements during today's webcast. These forward-looking statements include remarks concerning future developments of the pipeline and our company and possible changes in the industry and competitive environments.



Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, Galapagos' actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements.



Today's speakers will be Paul Stoffels, CEO; and Thad Huston, CFO and COO. Paul will reflect on the first half of 2024 and discuss our pipeline and programs. Thad will provide a financial and operational update and discuss the outlook for 2024 and present concluding remarks.

