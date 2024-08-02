Aug 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Perrigo Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, August 2, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Bradley Joseph, Vice President of Global Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Bradley Joseph - Perrigo Company PLC - Vice President Global Investor Relations
Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Perrigo's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I hope you all had a chance to review our press release issued today. A copy of the release and presentation for today's discussion are available within the Investors section of the perrigo.com website. Joining today's call are President and CEO, Patrick Lockwood-Taylor; and CFO, Eduardo Bezerra.
I would like to remind everyone that during this call, participants will make certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the important information for shareholders and investors and safe harbor language regarding these statements in our
Q2 2024 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
