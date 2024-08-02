Q2 2024 Chart Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Chart Industries, Inc. 2024 second quarter results conference call.



(Operator Instructions) after the speakersâ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. The companyâs release and supplemental presentation were issued earlier this morning. If you have not received the release, you may access it by visiting Chartâs website at www.Chartindustries.com.



A telephone replay of todayâs broadcast will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call, until Sunday, September 1, 2024. The replay information is contained in the companyâs press release.



Before we begin, the company would like to remind you that statements made during this call that are not historical, in fact, are forward-looking statements. Please refer to the information regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors included in the companyâs earnings release and latest filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking