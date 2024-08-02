Q2 2024 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



James Chapman - Exxon Mobil Corp - Vice President - Tax, Treasurer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to ExxonMobil's Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. We appreciate your joining us on Jim Chapman, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. I'm joined by Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO, and Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and CFO.



