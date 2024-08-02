Q2 2024 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is J.L, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cboe Global Markets' second quarter earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ken Hill, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Kenneth Hill - Cboe Global Markets Inc - VP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter earnings conference call.



On the call today, Fred Tomczyk, our CEO, and Dave Howson, our Global President, will discuss our performance for the quarter and provide an update on our strategic initiatives. Then, Jill Griebenow, our Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of our financial results for the quarter as well as discuss our 2024 financial outlook. Following their comments, we will open the call for Q&A. Also joining us for Q&A will be