Q2 2024 Siriuspoint Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to SiriusPoint second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and a replay is available through 11.59 p.m. Eastern time on August 16th, 2024.



With that, I would like to turn the call over to Sarah Singh, Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sarah Singh - Siriuspoint Ltd - Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, good afternoon to everyone listening. I welcome you to the SiriusPoint earnings call for the 2024 half-year and second quarter results. Last night, we issued our earnings press release and financial supplement, which are available on our website, www.siriuspt.com.



Additionally, a webcast presentation will coincide with today's discussion and is available on our website. With me here today are Scott Egan, our Chief Executive