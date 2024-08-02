Q2 2024 Orion SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Christopher Kapsch - Orion SA - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, Sachi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Orion's conference call to discuss both second quarter 2024 results and to provide a midyear update on some strategic context, which we believe will be helpful for the investment community to consider.



This is Chris Kapsch, new to leading Orion Investor Relations efforts. I know many of you from prior roles and look forward to working with you in this new capacity. Joining our call today are Corning Painter, Orion's Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Glajch, our Chief Financial Officer.



We issued our 2Q earnings after the close yesterday. We have posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations portion of our website. We will be referencing this deck