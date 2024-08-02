Aug 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Thank you for attending today's Frontier Communications' second quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Cole, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn it over to Spencer Kurn. Please go ahead.



Spencer Kurn - Frontier Communications Parent Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Frontier Communications' second quarter 2024 earnings call. This is Spencer Kurn, Frontier's Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined on the call today by Nick Jeffery, our President and CEO; and Scott Beasley, our CFO. Today's presentation can be followed within the webcast available in the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.



Before we start, please see our Safe Harbor disclaimer on slide 2. This is a reminder that this conference call may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed today. During the call, we may also refer to certain non-GAAP