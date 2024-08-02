Aug 02, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Select Medical Holdings Corp earnings conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 results and the Company's business outlook. Speaking, today are the company's Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Robert Ortenzio, and the Company's Senior Executive Vice President of Strategic Finance and Operations. Martin Jackson Management will give you an overview of the quarter and then open the call for Q&A.
Before we get started, we would like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events for the future financial performance of the Company, including without limitations, statements regarding operating results, growth opportunity and other statements that refer to Select Medical's plans, expectations, strategies, intentions and these forward-looking statements are based on the information available to management of Select Medical today and the company no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change.
At this time, I will turn the conference over to Mr. Robert
Q2 2024 Select Medical Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...