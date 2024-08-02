Q2 2024 Nexa Resources SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to Nexa Resources second-quarter 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Rodrigo Cammarosano, Head of Investor Relations, for opening remarks. Please go ahead.



Rodrigo Cammarosano - Nexa Resources SA - Head of Investor Relations & Treasury



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nexa Resources second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Thanks for joining us today.



During the call, we will be discussing the company's performance as per the earnings release that we issued yesterday. We encourage you to follow along with this on-screen presentation through the webcast. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to slide number 2, where we will be making forward-looking statements about our business and we ask you to refer to the disclaimer and the conditions surrounding those statements.



It is now my pleasure to introduce our speakers. Joining us today is our CEO, Ignacio Rosado; our CFO, JosÃ© Carlos del Valle; and our Senior Vice President of