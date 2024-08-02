Q2 2024 Ventas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Valerie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ventas second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to BJ Grant, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Bill Grant - Ventas, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you Valerie. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Ventas certain quarter 2024 results conference call. Yesterday, we issued our second quarter 2024 results release presentation materials and supplemental investor package, which are all available on the Ventas website at ir dot ventasreit.com.



As a reminder, remarks today may include forward-looking statements and other matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and a variety of topics may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. For a more detailed discussion of those factors,