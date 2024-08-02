Q2 2024 AES Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Editor



"Please stand by for streaming text"



Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Welcome to the AES. Corporation Q2 2020 for financial review call. My name is Emily, and I'll be coordinating your call today. After the presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask any questions which you can do so by pressing star, followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. I will now hand over to our host, Vice President of Investor Relations, Susan Harcourt, to begin season. Please go ahead.



Susan Pasley Keppelman Harcourt - The AES Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2020 for financial review call. Our press release presentation and related financial information are available on our website at aercap.com. Today, we will be making forward-looking statements.



There are many factors that may cause future results to differ materially from these statements, which are disclosed in our most recent 10 K and 10 Q filed with the SEC. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP