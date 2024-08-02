Aug 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the 2024 Second Quarter Plains All American Pipeline Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Blake Fernandez, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Blake Fernandez - Plains All American Pipeline LP - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, Marvin. Good morning and welcome to Plains All American second quarter 2024 earnings call. Todayâs slide presentation is posted on the Investor Relations website under the News and Events section at plains.com. An audio replay will also be available following todayâs call.
Important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures are provided on Slide 2. An overview of todayâs call is provided on Slide 3. Condensed consolidating balance sheet for PAGP and
Q2 2024 Plains All American Pipeline LP Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...