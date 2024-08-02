Q2 2024 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Church & Dwight's Second- Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Matt Farrell, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Church & Dwight.



Matthew Farrell - Church & Dwight Co Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman



Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. I'll begin with review of the Q2 results and then I'll turn the call over to Rick. Darker is our CFO and Head of Business Operations. And when Rick is done, we'll open up the call for questions. Q2 was another solid quarter for Church & Dwight