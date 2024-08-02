Q2 2024 Asbury Automotive Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to Asbury Automotive Group's second quarter 2024 earnings call. The press release detailing Asbury's second quarter results was issued earlier this morning and is posted on our website at investors.asburyauto.com.



Participating with me today are David Hult, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dan Clara, our Senior Vice President of Operations; and Michael Welch, our Senior Vice President and Chief