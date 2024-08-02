Q3 2024 RMR Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the RMR Group Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. You ask a question, may press star, then one on your touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin Barry, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kevin Barry - RMR Group Inc - Senior Director, IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining RMR's third quarter of fiscal 2020 for a conference call. With me on today's call, our President and CEO, Adam Portnoy, Roy and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Jordan, who just a moment, they will provide details about our business and quarterly results, followed by a question and answer session. I would also like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call