Q2 2024 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Imperial Oil second-quarter '24 earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Peter Shah, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Peter Shah - Imperial Oil Ltd - Vice President of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter earnings conference call. I am joined this morning by Imperial's senior management team, including Brad Corson Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Sherri Evers Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Commercial Development and Product Solutions, and Cheryl Gomez-Smith Senior Vice President of the Upstream.



Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures and the definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in attachment six of our most recent press release and are available on our website with a link to today's conference call.



Today's comments may also contain forward-looking information. Any forward looking