Q2 2024 PPL Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the PPL corporation second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note todayâs event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Andy Ludwig, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andy Ludwig - PPL Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining the PPL Corporation conference call on second-quarter 2024 financial results. We provided slides for this presentation on the Investors section of our website.



We'll begin today's call with updates from Vince Sorgi, PPL President and CEO; and Joe Bergstein, Chief Financial Officer. And we'll conclude with a Q&A session following our prepared remarks.



Before we get started, I'll draw your attention to slide 2 and a brief cautionary statement. Our presentation today contains forward-looking statements about future operating results or other future events. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.



Please refer to the