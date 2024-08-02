Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Editor
Please stand by for streaming text.
Operator
Welcome to Prudential's quarterly earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Bob McLaughlin. Please go ahead.
Bob McLaughlin - Prudential Financial Inc - VP, IR
Good morning and thank you for joining our call. On today's call are Charlie Lowrey, Chairman and CEO; Rob Falzon, Vice Chairman; Andy Sullivan, Head of the International Businesses at PGM, our global investment manager; Caroline Feeney, the Head of U.S. businesses, Yanela Frias, Chief Financial Office, and Rob Axel Controller and Principal occur counting officer.
We will start with prepared comments by Charlie, Rob, and Yanela, our and then we will take your questions. Today's discussion may include forward-looking statements. It is possible that actual results may differ materially from the predictions we make today. In addition, our presentation includes references to non-GAAP measures for a reconciliation of such measures to
Q2 2024 Prudential Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...