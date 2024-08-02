Q1 2025 RBC Bearings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Rob Moffatt - RBC Bearings - Director of Investor Relations



Morning, and thank you for joining us for RBC Bearings' fiscal first-quarter 2025 earnings call. I'm now with Dr. Michael Hartnett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel Bergeron, Director, Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer; and Rob Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before beginning today's call, let me remind you that some statements made today will be forward-looking and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to RBC Bearings' recent filings with the SEC for more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact the company's future