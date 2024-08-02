Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to RBC Bearings' Fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Rob Moffat, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Rob Moffatt - RBC Bearings - Director of Investor Relations
Morning, and thank you for joining us for RBC Bearings' fiscal first-quarter 2025 earnings call. I'm now with Dr. Michael Hartnett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel Bergeron, Director, Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer; and Rob Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Before beginning today's call, let me remind you that some statements made today will be forward-looking and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to RBC Bearings' recent filings with the SEC for more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact the company's future
Q1 2025 RBC Bearings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...