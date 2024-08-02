Q2 2024 Northwest Natural Holding Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Thank you for attending today's Northwest Natural Holding Company Q2 2024 earnings call. My name is Jayla, and I will be your moderator for today. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Nikki Sparley, Director of Investor Relations. Nikki, you may proceed.



Nikki Sparley - Northwest Natural Holding Co - Investor Relations Officer



Good morning, and welcome to our second-quarter 2024 earnings call. As a reminder, some things that will be said this morning contain forward-looking statements. They are based on management's assumptions, which may or may not occur. For a complete list of our cautionary statements, refer to the language at the end of our press release. We expect to file our 10-Q later today.



As mentioned, this teleconference is being recorded and will be available on our website following the call. Please note, these calls are designed for the financial community. If you are an investor and have additional questions after the call, please contact me directly at 503-721-2530.